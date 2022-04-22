ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick Delivered: Pusha T Drops Latest LP ‘It’s Almost Dry’ As Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts

By D.L. Chandler
 4 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Pusha T owns a very distinct corner in the world of Hip-Hop by way of his bone-chilling delivery and coke rap proficiency. With the fiends looking for more of that audio dope, King Push dropped off a new brick of that work with It’s Almost Dry and the early returns on Twitter are positive thus far.

The Norfolk, Va. native’s fourth studio album comes nearly four years after Daytona, and continues Pusha T’s dominance on the microphone when it comes to his preferred subject of choice. With production largely from Pharrell Williams and Kanye West, It’s Almost Dry begins with an immediacy that only surges as the album progresses.

Features are also well placed with Pharell, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kid Cudi , Lil Uzi Vert, and Don Tolliver lending their assistance. The album also features a reunion of Pusha T and his brother No Malice as the Clipse, giving fans hope that the duo will return to the masses in some form or fashion.

It’s Almost Dry has the Twitter streets lining up for a hit and we’ve got the reactions listed out below. Hit the tweet below to find the album at the DSP of your choosing.

