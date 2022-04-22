Man convicted for killing Broadwater Co. Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to three concurrent life sentences

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One man was killed in a shooting in the Sherrelwood neighborhood of Adams County Monday morning, Adams County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) According to the Adams Sheriff tweet, deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 700 Elbert Street, where one man was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The shooting is under investigation. There was no immediate information about a suspect or an arrest in the shooting. Deputies are in the area of 700 Elbert St. investigating a shooting. One male has been pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The investigation is preliminary and ongoing. Please use alternate routes if you need to travel through the area. pic.twitter.com/kCnWfq9omn — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) April 25, 2022

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO