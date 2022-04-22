ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Suspect in custody for hitting a 14-year-old Ochoa Middle School student

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXdi4_0fHbH53x00

UPDATE: Local law enforcement located the suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run of a teenage victim near a Pasco middle school on Friday morning.

Pasco police officials say that a suspect is in custody, but no further details have been revealed at this time.

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are on the lookout for a hit and run suspect.

They said it happened Friday morning at Ochoa Middle School around 7:17 AM.

According to PPD, a 14-year-old was struck by a speeding vehicle that was driving eastbound on Shephard Drive. The student was reportedly walking on the sidewalk when the suspect driver drove up onto the sidewalk, striking the student.

The student was taken to the hospital, PPD said it doesn’t appear the individual has life-threatening injuries.

A witness reported that the suspect was driving a dark blue vehicle, possibly a PT Cruiser or Chevy HHR. Police said the suspect continued eastbound on Shephard Drive then turned south where witnesses lost sight of it.

If you have any information regarding the suspect vehicle, please contact the non-emergency number (509) 628-0333 regarding case #22-20088.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
