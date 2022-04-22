ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: Climate crisis ‘not a Democrat or Republican issue,’ but a ‘universal’ problem ‘we all have an interest in seeing resolved’

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Presidential Envoy for Climate, former Secretary of State John Kerry joins Andrea Mitchell on the 52nd...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Conservative federal judge: Trump puts power over democracy

Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old exterminator in Ohio, found himself unemployed once the Covid-19 crisis began in earnest. In the weeks and months that followed, he fell down what he described as “the rabbit hole” of right-wing lies and conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and the Republican’s re-election campaign.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Biden administration 'still not doing a single thing' to fix southern border crisis: Jason Chaffetz

Guest host Jason Chaffetz chided the Biden administration's inaction on the southern border in Friday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." CHAFFETZ: We talk a lot about this border crisis and how it's led to a surge in crime. It's fueling a drug epidemic. It's literally costing us American lives. And tonight, we learned that a border crisis may have taken yet another life. Despite all of this destruction it's doing to our country, the Biden administration is still not doing a single thing to fix this crisis. In fact, tomorrow marks one month until Title 42 is officially lifted - one month - and then the floodgates open up even more. You remember th[ose] caravans last year? Well, get ready for more. Border agents are bracing for this.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
Person
Andrea Mitchell
Fox News

Russia bans VP Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, other big US names from entry in new sanctions

Russia on Thursday has added Vice President Kamala Harris and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to its list of Americans who are now banned from entering the country. The sanctions list, which was updated to include those two individuals and 28 other U.S. officials, businesspeople and journalists, also targets Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, according to Reuters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what Ukraine needs from the U.S. and partners to win the next phase of the war against Russia. “It's critically important to increase the quality and the quantity of the weapons that are going in there, but also to have an uninterrupted supply of these weapons systems, as well as the ammunition.” Brennan also analyzes the footage of President Putin tightly gripping a table during a televised meeting. “It shows that he's a man that has quite a bit of stress.”April 22, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Climate#Fmr#Democrat#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Fox News

CNN’s John Harwood roasted for claiming there is ‘zero evidence’ tying Biden to his son’s wrongdoings

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was mocked on Wednesday for claiming there was "zero evidence" that President Biden is connected to his son’s alleged corruption. Harwood, who often takes on the role of a liberal pundit despite his correspondent title, became the latest media member to acknowledge that Hunter Biden could be a problem for the administration – but went out of his way to claim the president didn’t do "anything wrong" despite the actions of his son. Last week, The New York Times published a deep dive into the Justice Department's ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, who himself publicly acknowledged in December 2020 that the feds were looking into his "tax affairs."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who served as Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council during the Trump administration, says an “enormous burden” of the war can be placed on the former President. Russia’s “opportunity did not present itself until Donald Trump conducted his corrupt schemes and then in his capture of the Republican party watered down this bipartisan support with the Republicans.”April 23, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy