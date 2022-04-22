ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasha Obama Over the Years: From Childhood to First Daughter to Now

Sasha Obama — Barack Obama and Michelle Obama ’s youngest daughter — is carving her own path. The Chicago native, 20, was born June 10, 2001, and was only 14 years old when her dad became the president of the United States. As such, she already has plenty of impressive life experiences.

The former first daughter, whose actual name is Natasha, is currently a student at the University of Southern California, where she transferred last fall after attending the University of Michigan for two years. Before college she attended the private Christian school, Sidwell Friends School, in Washington, D.C., from 2009 to 2019.

Since relocating to California, Sasha has been spotted spending time with former college basketball player Clifton Powell Jr. , who is also the son of actor Clifton Powell . The two were seen going for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 21, smiling and ultimately driving away together. Their outing came two days after Sasha’s mom discussed her daughters’ boyfriends in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show .

“They loved the Jonas Brothers,” Michelle said in the interview. “Now they’re bringing grown men home. Before it was just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff.”

It seems Sasha’s boyfriend in question was Clifton, 24, whose dad has appeared in multiple big ticket films including Ray , Rush Hour and the Tupac biopic, All Eyez on Me . Clifton himself formerly played basketball at the University of California Santa Barbara and now works as a commercial writer and director, making content for companies like Peloton and Nike. Although it’s not entirely clear when Clifton and Sasha first began dating, it seems they became acquainted after she moved to the Golden State in fall 2021.

In addition to her exciting new basketballer boyfriend, Sasha has experience playing basketball herself. She is best friends with President Joe Biden ’s granddaughter, Maisy Biden, after growing up with her in Washington, D.C.

Sasha’s father spoke about her friendship with Maisy during an episode of Dax Shepard 's “Armchair Expert” podcast, saying that Maisy and Sasha are still close. He discussed memories of coaching the girls’ fourth-grade recreational league basketball team named The Vipers.

"Maisy was like the LeBron of the league," Obama said while laughing. "She dominated. She was great, you know, and we went undefeated. The Vipers ruled."

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sasha Obama over the years!

