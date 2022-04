'All Kind' Animal Initiative and the City of Abilene Animal Services are hosting a free pet (cats and dogs) vaccination and microchip clinic soon, so don't miss out. Most of us have gone through the stress and anxiety of a missing pet, be it just a few hours, days, or even weeks and months. You feel helpless. You're scared your pet will never come home.

ABILENE, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO