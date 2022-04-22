ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Louis Is All Smiles as He Plays at the Beach in New Portraits Ahead of His 4th Birthday

By Julia Emmanuele
 2 days ago

Fun in the sun! Prince William and Kate Middleton released new photos of their youngest son, Prince Louis , at the beach in celebration of his birthday.

"4 years old tomorrow!" the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote via their official Instagram account on Friday, April 22.

In a series of photos taken by Kate, 40, the young prince grins at the camera while running barefoot in the sand near the family's country home in Norfolk, England, and playfully holds a cricket ball. The royals previously shared a glimpse at their holiday home in April 2021 to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Louis' outdoor birthday portraits are a fitting way to celebrate his birthday, according to how the family plans to toast their little one 's big day. Earlier this week, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that William, 39, and Kate “have planned a weekend of exciting outdoor activities for Louis’ birthday."

"He’s having a little birthday party on Saturday to mark the milestone,” the insider continued. “Louis is so excited to be turning 4 years old!"

While Sunday, April 23 will be all about Louis, another royal insider teased that the duke and duchess are thinking about expanding their family of five — which would make Louis the second youngest Cambridge child . (Louis is the younger brother to Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6.)

“Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [George and Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”

"It took a while for Kate to convince William, though,” the insider continued. “He said that three children is more than enough . The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed. … But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future."

Later that month, Kate joked that seeing young children during royal engagements has made her "very broody."

She added: “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

Louis turns 4 just two days after his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , hit her own birthday milestone. Her Majesty celebrated her 96th birthday on Thursday, April 21. In honor of the big day, the Royal Family shared a new portrait of the matriarch .

“Ahead of the Queen’s 96th birthday tomorrow, @royalwindsorhorseshow have released a new photograph of Her Majesty with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale,” the royal family’s official Instagram page captioned a new portrait of the sovereign on Wednesday, April 20. "Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the photo is the fourth in a series of photos released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show, following images that celebrated the Golden Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s 90th Birthday."

Scroll down to see Louis' new pictures:

