DeSantis Bans CRT From K-12 Classrooms Despite Absence From Curriculum
"We are not gonna tell some kindergartener that they're an oppressor based on their race and what may have happened 100 or 200 years ago," DeSantis said...www.newsweek.com
"We are not gonna tell some kindergartener that they're an oppressor based on their race and what may have happened 100 or 200 years ago," DeSantis said...www.newsweek.com
It permeated curriculum which was designed by implementation of Marxist ideology applied to American history and racial relations with clear goal at maximising division and conflict. The last one is THE most important principle in the ideology
Excellent. Sex & gender also should not be in grades 4-8. The leftists want to mold minds within the pre-puberty and puberty stages, known as the “critical period” in mental development. This is when the mind can be permanently molded.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 16