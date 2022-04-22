ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Bans CRT From K-12 Classrooms Despite Absence From Curriculum

By Fatma Khaled
 3 days ago
"We are not gonna tell some kindergartener that they're an oppressor based on their race and what may have happened 100 or 200 years ago," DeSantis said...

Recovering Democrat
2d ago

It permeated curriculum which was designed by implementation of Marxist ideology applied to American history and racial relations with clear goal at maximising division and conflict. The last one is THE most important principle in the ideology

Diff
2d ago

Excellent. Sex & gender also should not be in grades 4-8. The leftists want to mold minds within the pre-puberty and puberty stages, known as the “critical period” in mental development. This is when the mind can be permanently molded.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

