NEW BEDFORD — Southcoast Health's Wellness Van has done a lot of good in its life, bringing health services like screenings and vaccinations directly into the neighborhoods and communities where they are needed most. Now, the single diesel-powered Southcoast Wellness Van is making way for two fully electric vehicles that will continue the Southcoast Community Wellness Program's mission in a way that's as Earth-friendly as it is people-friendly. The purchase of the two 2022 Kia Niro models was made with carbon...

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO