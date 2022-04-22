ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Man Uses Cat Door To Break Into Home To Take Shower And Wash Clothes

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sRFV_0fHar9fO00
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man crawled through a cat door to break into a home in Houston earlier this week. Not only did he successfully enter the house, but he made himself right at home . And most of it was caught on camera.

The home belonged to a Montrose resident who was out of town for Easter over the weekend, according to KHOU . The home is equipped with Nest cameras, which captured the man entering her home through the cat door. The woman said the burglar broke in through the back fence before entering through the cat door.

The surveillance video also showed the man walking around in the resident's towel after allegedly taking a shower in her bathroom.

"He was in my house for so long, he made himself at home. I realized that he had been in my bathroom. He had used my shower. Because the shower was real wet, and the bathroom mat was real wet," the woman told KHOU . She said he had been inside for about three hours.

The man also used her washer and dryer to wash his clothes. She said she noticed this because all the settings on the machines were changed. He also ate her food in the kitchen. "He had eaten ramen noodles. And he had eaten fried chicken nuggets out of my freezer and he cooked it in my microwave," the woman said.

The burglar tried to steal the TV, but was unsuccessful. He left the house using the front door with a Fitbit, deodorant, the woman's toothbrush and toothpaste in hand, according to the surveillance footage.

"I don’t know how to say this, versus like a regular burglar. It’s bad enough, but then it’s another level I think to do all of these things and then make yourself comfortable in somebody’s house," the woman said.

No arrests have been made yet so far. You can watch the surveillance footage below :

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

OLD Horrified Texas parents catch robbers on their Ring camera holding up their teen daughter at gunpoint

A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Make Yourself#Caught On Camera#Nest#Khou
InspireMore

When This Couple Adopted A Cat, They Weren’t Expecting To Get A House Panther!

Some pets just seem to be destined for stardom. Andrey and Anastasia are a young couple who live in an apartment in Russia. They aren’t quite ready for children yet, but they wanted a cuddly companion to share their lives with, so they turned to Avito, the Russian version of eBay. They were browsing available cats and kittens when a pair of striking yellow eyes caught their attention.
PETS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Missing Teen From Texas Found Safe

The 15-year-old girl missing from North Richland Hills, Texas has been found safe according to Oklahoma City police. Three arrests have been made following the disappearance of a teen from Texas. : Missing Texas Teenager Believed To Be In Oklahoma City Metro. 15-year-old Natalie Cramer was reported missing out of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy