Sixers fear Joel Embiid has torn ligament in his thumb, to play through it

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for Game 4 on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors and they look to finish off their first playoff sweep in 31 years. In order to do that, they will need their star players to step up to the challenge as they have in this series.

Joel Embiid revealed after Game 3 that he hurt his wrist. He was in a soft cast after the game, but he said there was no chance that it would hold him out for Game 4 on Saturday.

As the Sixers got back to work at practice on Friday, the team said he was fine and that he was able to get some work done in practice. However, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and The Stadium, the fear is that he actually has a torn ligament in his thumb. Although he will play through the pain.

Embiid has been tough-minded all season and has battled through injuries, but this is happening at the worst time as the team looks to go on what they hope will be a deep playoff run.

