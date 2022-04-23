Bulldogs overcome early Ole Miss home runs to even series

Luke Hancock's first-inning home run gave the Bulldogs an early lead in a game that featured 17 runs and 32 hits. MSU Athletics

OXFORD — Mississippi State launched a pair of two-run home runs in the top of the seventh inning Friday night against Ole Miss, and the Bulldogs overcame a 4-1 second-inning deficit — and an early onslaught of Rebels home runs — to take down the Rebels 10-7 at Swayze Field and even their series with one game remaining.

Trailing 4-3 in the seventh, freshman designated hitter Hunter Hines and sophomore right fielder Kellum Clark hit home runs off Rebels sophomore Jack Dougherty to make it 7-4. Mississippi State (23-17, 7-10 SEC) scored nine of its ten runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Tupelo-native Hunter Elliott got the start for Ole Miss (22-16, 6-11), and the freshman hit a road bump early. With two outs and two strikes on sophomore first baseman Luke Hancock, who sent a ball to the right field seats to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

That lead didn’t last long, though, as Bench hit the first pitch he saw into the right field bullpen off MSU sophomore Preston Johnson. Sophomore Jacob Gonzalez and senior first baseman quickly followed Tim Elko followed suit; the Rebels hit three solo home runs on Johnson’s first four pitches.

Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier then led off the second inning with a solo home run.

Elliott was on the ropes early, having a pair of runners on base in the second and the bases loaded in the third. He was able to get out of both jams without any damage done. He struck out junior left fielder Brad Cumbest and sophomore right fielder Kellum Clark to escape the bases-loaded situation in the third inning.

Elliott came back out for one more inning and set the Bulldogs down in order in a quick fourth. He made 100 pitches. Freshman Riley Maddox entered the game for Elliott. Mississippi State added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth on hits from senior center fielder Jess Davis and senior second baseman R.J Yeager, making it 4-3.

After taking their 7-4 lead in the seventh, the Bulldogs tacked on three more runs in the top of the eighth, the last coming on a two-out double from sophomore shortstop Lane Forsythe.

Ole Miss scored three runs in the eighth inning, two coming off a double from sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman.

The Rebels brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth, but Bench's fielder's choice forced TJ McCants at third.

The Bulldogs and Rebels wrap up their three-game series Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

OXFORD — Ole Miss (22-15, 6-10 SEC) and Mississippi State (22-17, 6-10) face off Friday night at Swayze Field. The Rebels won the opener of the three-game series 4-2 behind a complete game gem from junior Dylan DeLucia. Follow along for updates.

Pregame:

Here is the lineup for both teams:

Mississippi State:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Tanner Logan

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

SP Preston Johnson

Ole Miss

3B Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

DH Kemp Alderman

LF Kevin Graham

CF T.J. McCants

C Hayden Dunhurst

2B Peyton Chatagnier

RF Calvin Harris

SP Hunter Elliott

First inning

Elliott cruised through the first two outs of the inning before sophomore first baseman Luke Hancock came to the plate. Hancock took two-strike pitch out to right field for a solo home run. Senior third baseman Justin Bench tied the game on the very first Preston Johnson pitch of the night. It was the first of three-consecutive home runs by the Rebels on a total of four pitches. Ole Miss leads 3-1 after one.

Second inning

The Bulldogs put traffic on the bases, getting runners to the corners with two outs. Elliott forced a groundout to end the inning. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier led the bottom of the inning off with a solo home run to make it 4-1.

Third inning

The Bulldogs loaded the bases with just one out, but junior outfielder Brad Cumbest and sophomore outfielder Kellum Clark both struck out to end the inning. The Rebels did not score any runs and still lead 4-1 headed to the fourth.

Fourth inning

Elliott set the Bulldogs down in order. He's at 100 pitches through four, so his night is likely over. The Rebels loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Johnson was able to get out of the traffic. Ole Miss leads 4-1 heading to the fifth.

Fifth inning

Freshman Riley Maddox entered the game for Elliott. With two runners on and two outs, junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst picked a runner off at first to end the top of the inning.

Sixth inning

Mississippi State added two runs on hits from senior centerfielder Jess Davis and senior second baseman R.J Yeager, making it 4-3. The Rebels had runners on first and second with no outs but were unable to score.

Seventh inning

Freshman designated hitter Hunter Hines hit a two-run home run to right field, putting the Bulldogs back in front 5-4. Another two-run shot from Clark made it 7-4.

Eighth inning

Cumbest scorched a double down the left field line to drive in another run. It was the first of three runs the Bulldogs would score in the inning. MSU leads 10-4. Gonzalez singled in a run to make it 10-5. A double from sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman drove in another two runs.

Ninth inning

Sophomore centerfielder T.J. McCants drew a walk to start the inning. Bench came to the plate as the tying run with two outs.