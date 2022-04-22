ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could a medium really solve a murder? As maverick DS Roy Grace returns to ITV with four riveting new cases, the man who created him says his methods aren’t as odd as you think

By Tim Oglethorpe For Weekend Magazine
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rather appropriately, it was a burglary at Peter James’s Brighton home that turned the author of a couple of underwhelming spy novels into one of Britain’s bestselling crime writers.

‘The investigating officer saw the books I’d written when he came to take fingerprints and offered to give me advice if I ever decided to write a novel about the police,’ recalls Peter, whose 18 Roy Grace books have since sold more than 18 million copies.

Peter became friendly with the officers at Sussex Police, so when his publishers suggested he put a detective at the heart of his next novel, he based the character on Dave Gaylor, a senior officer on the force.

‘Dave’s a bright guy and a great homicide detective, rather than your clichéd angry cop,’ says Peter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQ6lr_0fHac6U400
Roy Grace (John Simm) and DS Branson (Richie Campbell) on Brighton Pier. It was a burglary at Peter James’s Brighton home that turned the author of a couple of underwhelming spy novels into one of Britain’s bestselling crime writers

And so DS Roy Grace, a copper who’s not averse to using unusual methods, was born. Peter’s first Grace novel, Dead Simple, was adapted for TV last year with Life On Mars’s John Simm in the lead, attracting 8.8 million viewers.

Now ITV will run four more adaptations, beginning with his second novel, Looking Good Dead. ‘Grace is a good guy who doesn’t tick all the TV cop boxes,’ says John.

‘He’s not got a drink problem and isn’t easily riled, which helps with authenticity. Like many real police officers, he’s doing his job – he wants the crime solved.’

Looking Good Dead begins with the discovery of a former teacher’s body at his Brighton home, and when human remains are found in a field, Grace and his partner DS Glenn Branson (Richie Campbell) suspect the two are related.

Meanwhile, across town, businessman Zack Bryce becomes embroiled in the case when a passenger on a train leaves behind a memory stick which Zack then plugs into his laptop. The stick contains images of sexual violence, and Zack soon finds himself and his family in grave danger.

Struggling to solve the case, Grace consults medium Harry Frame, much like he did in Dead Simple. ‘It’s unconventional for him to resort to a medium, but Grace is desperate and believes Harry can help,’ says John.

It seems unlikely, but Peter insists it does happen. ‘Once I sat next to the Chief Constable of Sussex at a dinner.

He told me police officers consult mediums more than you’d think,’ he says. ‘If an officer’s run out of options, and what the clairvoyant says sounds credible, it’d be a dereliction of duty to not follow that up.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gsal_0fHac6U400
Grace with love interest Cleo (Zoe Tapper). Grace is enjoying the romance while trying to track down his wife Sandy who vanished six years ago

Grace is also trying to track down his wife Sandy who vanished six years ago, while enjoying a blossoming romance with Cleo Morey (Zoe Tapper), a mortuary technician.

‘Roy’s haunted by the disappearance of his wife, but it’s lovely to see him falling for Cleo,’ explains John, who admits he was unaware of how successful the novels were when he was first offered the part.

‘I was walking past WH Smith when my agent called with the offer, and as soon as I said, “I’ve never heard of the Roy Grace books,” I saw them all on display. Now I’m an avid fan.’

John was reminded of their popularity when he was filming at a house in Brighton. ‘I was wondering why anyone would let a TV production company into their home when Richie opened the door and on the shelf were lots of Grace novels, which explained why this household were keen to let the cameras in.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhBVJ_0fHac6U400
After Looking Good Dead comes Not Dead Enough, in which Grace and Branson try to work out how a man who was 60 miles away from his wife when she died could be guilty of her murder

This isn’t the first time a TV company has tried to adapt the books. One wanted to move the action to Scotland – a big no-no for Peter, who regards Brighton as a key character.

But Peter knows he’s onto a winner with ITV. He says John Simm was in his mind’s eye when he started writing in the early 2000s, and thinks Russell Lewis, the creator of Endeavour, who’s written these adaptations, understands the books in a way that previous writers didn’t.

‘With this version,’ Peter says, ‘every significant decision has been run by me.’

After Looking Good Dead comes Not Dead Enough, in which Grace and Branson try to work out how a man who was 60 miles away from his wife when she died could be guilty of her murder.

Dead Man’s Footsteps concerns a failed businessman who faked his own death in the 9/11 atrocity, and the final drama, Dead Tomorrow, sees Grace caught up in the horrifying world of human trafficking.

Peter and his wife Lara make appearances in some episodes, including as coppers in Not Dead Enough.

‘We got mistaken for real officers by a member of the public,’ Peter smiles. ‘They asked us to help them but, obviously, we couldn’t.’

