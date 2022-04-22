ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

49ers must exhibit patience with no 1st round pick

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have helped dictate the first round of the draft in five years under general manager...

The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

49ers’s asking price for Deebo Samuel revealed

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

49ers Announce Contract Decision On Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers have already made a contract decision on standout edge rusher Nick Bosa. On Monday, John Lynch announced the team has exercised the fifth-year option on Bosa’s contract, ensuring he’ll play for the the Niners in 2023. Bosa is still playing on his rookie contract....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KESQ

Wood, four Giants relievers stifle Nationals in 5-2 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Wood pitched five effective innings and San Francisco’s bullpen closed it out, leading the Giants to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson each had two hits for San Francisco, which won for the third time in four games. It beat Washington 7-1 in the series opener Friday night. Wood allowed two runs and four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Riley Adams homered for Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
KESQ

Lincoln Riley feels momentum gathering for USC in spring

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lincoln Riley saw Southern California’s well-attended spring game as just another milestone in the lengthy task of raising a prestigious college football program from its lowest depths in three decades. Running out of the historic Coliseum tunnel in front of a cheering home crowd for the first time on a picture-perfect Saturday in sunny Los Angeles left Riley even more confident he’s leading the Trojans in the right direction. The Trojans went through their scrimmage in front of 33,427 fans. That’s the largest crowd to attend the spring game since the school began keeping track in the 1990s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

Reds’ skid reaches 11 games in 5-0 loss to Cardinals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-0. It is the 11th straight loss for the injury-plagued Reds. Hudson entered the game with a 7.71 ERA, but limited Cincinnati to two hits. The Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-2) took the loss for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
KESQ

Yanks fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift New York to a 5-4 win. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other Yankees rushed toward the wall in right-center field to calm the crowd. Kiner-Falefa hit a tying double over left fielder Steven Kwan, who was shaken up running into the wall. Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence to confront face-to-face at least one fan. Torres then lined a single to win it. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball, several fans began throwing objects at them.
CLEVELAND, OH
KESQ

White Sox OF Jiménez carted off after hamstring injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been carted off the field after he hurt his right hamstring in the second inning of their game in Minnesota. Jiménez stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. He stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. Jiménez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg. The team announced he left the game with right hamstring soreness.
CHICAGO, IL
KESQ

Espinoza hat trick rallies San Jose past Seattle 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza finished off a hat trick with a penalty-kick goal during second-half stoppage time and the San Jose Earthquakes erased a two-goal deficit to earn their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Sounders in MLS action. Nicolás Lodeiro and Cristian Roldan scored goals six minutes apart to stake the Sounders (2-4-1) to a 2-0 lead 20 minutes into the match. Espinoza’s first goal came during first-half stoppage time, pulling the Earthquakes (1-4-3) within a goal at the break. Seattle stretched its lead to 3-1 on a goal by Jordan Morris in the 57th minute. Espinoza scored in the 64th minute and Jackson Yueill found the net in the 65th to knot the score at 3. Espinoza’s game-winner came in the 4th minute of stoppage time.
SEATTLE, WA

