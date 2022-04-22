ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot an estimated £114 million

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winning numbers were 06, 11, 21, 35, 36 – and the Lucky Star numbers were 01 and 09. Ticketholders are in with the chance to win a £114 million jackpot in Tuesday’s EuroMillions...

The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
