Prince Louis celebrates his fourth birthday on Saturday, and to mark the occasion, new portraits, taken by his mum the Duchess of Cambridge, have been released. The youngster looked in his element in the pictures, which were taken during the Easter break, as he enjoyed time on the beach - and he appeared to have inherited his parents' love of sports, as he prepared for a barefoot sprint across the sand in one image and brandished a cricket ball in two others.

