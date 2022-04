Everton want answers from the Premier League's refereeing body around the failure to award them a penalty in Sunday's Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool. It is understood that on Monday, Everton officially approached the PGMOL - the group responsible for refereeing standards in the top flight - to ask for an explanation around the incident in the 53rd minute when Joel Matip appeared to shove Anthony Gordon to the ground in the Liverpool box.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO