When the Champions League started, no one could have predicted Villarreal would be in the semifinals facing Liverpool. The small Spanish club only joined La Liga from the lower divisions in 1998, but this will be their second Champions League semifinal, following the 2005-06 campaign. They bested Juventus in the round of 16, then surprisingly eliminated Bayern Munich 2-1 on aggregate. Now, as they prepare to face Liverpool, many football analysts are unsure how to predict this matchup.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO