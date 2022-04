WARSAW, Poland (CBSDFW.COM) - Russia's war in Ukraine is directly affecting a North Texas family caught in the middle of trying to get their newly adopted sons out of Eastern Europe. Lisa and Brad Mills are far from their home in Prosper. The couple is in Warsaw, Poland trying to take their sons, Artem, 14, and Max, 13, home. "I've always had a heart for adoption, and it's something we prayed about for years," said Lisa Mills. A judge in Vinnytsia, a city in west-central Ukraine awarded custody to the couple just prior to the Russian invasion. Both Artem and Max are orphans....

TEXAS STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO