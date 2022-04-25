Woman accused of assaulting two minors

Treviño

A woman assaulted two minors because she claimed they were being rude to her 2-year-old girl, according to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Aideth Treviño, 23, was charged with two counts of injury to a child.

On April 17, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible injury to a child report at Las Pilas on U.S. 59. A woman stated a female identified as “Ashley” had assaulted her two daughters.

One minor had redness inside the right eye while the other minor had small scratches on her left ear and redness on the back of her neck, court documents state.

“Ashley” was then identified as Treviño. She ended up hitting the two minors because they were being rude to her 2-year-old child, states the affidavit.