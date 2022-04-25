ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused of assaulting two minors

By César Rodriguez
 1 day ago
A woman assaulted two minors because she claimed they were being rude to her 2-year-old girl, according to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Aideth Treviño, 23, was charged with two counts of injury to a child.

On April 17, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible injury to a child report at Las Pilas on U.S. 59. A woman stated a female identified as “Ashley” had assaulted her two daughters.

One minor had redness inside the right eye while the other minor had small scratches on her left ear and redness on the back of her neck, court documents state.

“Ashley” was then identified as Treviño. She ended up hitting the two minors because they were being rude to her 2-year-old child, states the affidavit.

‘Do you want to die?’: Man places knife on son’s forehead

A man threatened to kill his 12-year-old son, according to the Webb County Sheriff's Office. Jesus Rodolfo Hernandez, 41, was served with arrest warrants on April 13 on charges of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of injury to a child. On July 8, a woman in San Antonio requested the San Antonio Police Department to file a report for...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
