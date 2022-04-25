Fourth arrest made in south Laredo beating

Arce

A person accused of recording a beating and encouraging other co-defendants to take part in it has been arrested, according to Laredo police.

Lysha Joevette Arce, 19, was charged with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Prior arrests in the case include Fernando Garcia, 17, Ashley Michelle Flores, 17, and Alisty Vasquez, 18.

On April 17, a woman called Laredo police to report that her 17-year-old daughter was “jumped” by several females in south Laredo. Police said the daughter was bleeding profusely from her eye, nose and face. She was taken to Laredo Medical Center, where she was later diagnosed with a fractured eye socket, a concussion and a broken nose, according to the affidavit.

The teen stated Garcia asked her if she wanted to go run errands with him. She agreed and Garcia went to pick her up. They drove to the Santa Fe Subdivision because Garcia claimed he needed to pick up something from a friend’s house.

Garcia parked his vehicle along the cul-de-sac in the 500 block of Pitaya Drive and unlocked the doors to the vehicle. Vasquez then approached the vehicle and forced the teen out of the vehicle, causing her to fall, according to police.

Vasquez then started kicking and punching her repeatedly. Three to four other females would join the assault. Everyone fled after the assault, including Garcia.

Court documents state Flores was identified as a suspect after a cellphone video of the assault was circulating on social media. The affidavit states Arce used her cellphone to record the assault and encouraged other co-defendants to take part.