Pasco, WA

UPDATE–Pasco Hit-And-Run Vehicle Located, Potential Suspect Found

By John McKay
 2 days ago
Pasco PD says suspect vehicle located, possible suspect driver in custody. An update in the 7:17 AM hit-and-run in front of Ochoa Middle School. Earlier today we reported:. Pasco Police are searching for a...

