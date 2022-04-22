ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'In my job you have to make sacrifices': Away for weeks on end, his life in constant danger, exposed to extreme trauma… the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen tells Rebecca Hardy how his family cope, and the toll it takes on him

By Rebecca Hardy For Weekend Magazine
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Shortly after veteran BBC correspondent Jeremy Bowen reported live from the Ukrainian war with particularly distressing footage of an inconsol­able mother weeping over the grave she had dug with her own hands for her only son in Bucha, north of Kyiv, he received a ‘slightly abrasive’ email from Transport for London.

‘It was saying, “You have failed to provide the evidence that you’re still a London resident, so your over-60s travelcard...” I don’t know, they’re going to cancel it or something,’ he says. ‘I thought, “Really? So what?”

‘We’d had a very long day. What stays with you more than seeing a dozen dead bodies is seeing the people left behind – seeing their sadness and despair. In the case of this poor woman Iryna Kostenko, it was ghastly.

'She’d buried her boy and put a rug and half a wooden pallet on top because she was worried about the dogs digging him up. For a human being to go through that is appalling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWngw_0fHaLK4k00
BBC journalist Jeremy Bowen, 62, (pictured) explains how he watched a woman dig a grave for her son in Ukraine 

‘When we finished it was probably 2.30am. I spent at least an hour just coming down from it – or trying to – because it was terrible thinking about her.

'And yes, I do feel the emotion of it. I’m not made of stone.’

Jeremy, 62, has, as he says, ‘been to an awful lot of wars, more than 20’ where there is no place for the bureaucratic nonsense spewed out by those working largely from home.

‘Going to a story like this as a journalist is all-consuming,’ he says. ‘It’s as if someone has transported you to another planet.

'In a sense, it’s quite simple. Mainly you’re trying to stay alive and understand what’s going on.

'If you’re a journalist you report it. If you’re a fighter you fight it. There’s no real room for anything else. I thought of that TfL email, “It doesn’t matter. I’ll sort it out when I get home.”’

Home is (take note, TfL) Camberwell, south London, where Jeremy has lived with his partner Julia, a former BBC journalist, his daughter, now 21, and 18- year-old son, both of whom are at university, for more years than he cares to count.

He says Julia, who took redundancy at the BBC a year ago, ‘knows the score and what I do for a living’, but his brother Nicholas, who’s his nextdoor neighbour, asked him if he was out of his mind when he first ventured to Ukraine.

‘It took five or six days to get to Kyiv. At that time there was all that talk about a 40-mile convoy coming towards the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1Pk5_0fHaLK4k00
Jeremy with his children, now aged 18 and 21, at a film screening. Home is Camberwell, south London, where Jeremy has lived with his partner Julia, a former BBC journalist 

'My brother was texting me as we were driving, saying, “Have you seen these reports?” The internet was working so he was sending me links to articles about the bloody tanks.

'He said, “Do you know there’s a 40- mile convoy? Are you out of your mind?” So, coming into it, I was nervous. I was thinking, “What’s it going to be like? What’s going to happen?”

'I’ve seen the Russians in action before in Syria and Chechnya. I was in Grozny in the 90s when they were really smashing it up with airstrikes and things like that so I know what they can do.’

Jeremy has been reporting from Ukraine since the end of February, informing us daily with his compelling, often heart-wrenching, stories of human misery and brutal death.

He’d just completed his desperately sad report about Iryna for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme when he spoke to me from his room in a ten-storey hotel where ‘a small group from the BBC’ are the only guests.

They eat their meals in the basement car park and wash their clothes in a basin. The 24-hour news cycle demands reports for television and radio as well as online, so 16-hour days are common.

Right now, he says, he’s ‘physically and mentally quite tired. I’ll be leaving later this week because my batteries have run out pretty much.’

Yet since we spoke he headed further north of Kyiv to towns such as Borodyanka, where he discovered more atrocities committed by the retreating Russians, before he left the country. Back in March Jeremy was forced to take cover, or as he describes it, ‘grovel in the dirt’, as he and his team came under fire reporting on the families fleeing from the town of Irpin.

‘The most meaningless thing you can say to a journalist in a war zone is, “Don’t forget, no story is worth your life.” There’s a risk you might get hurt just by being there. It might even happen in your hotel.

When you’re grovelling around in the dirt and the shells are coming in it’s really frightening, but your adrenaline takes over.

‘This nice fellow Marcus, who was only about 35, was with us as a security advisor. I’m 62 and Fred the cameraman, who I’ve known since we were in our twenties, is 60.

'Basically we were running away from what was going on. It was about 500 yards down the road to our driver with the vehicle. We’re not in bad shape but I’ve got a bad back and was wearing a flak jacket that weighs 20kg. Marcus was saying, “Come on, you’re OK.” Afterwards I joked to him, “You’re not just the security guy, you’re our carer!” because he had these two sixty-somethings he was looking after.’

Jeremy has been reporting for the BBC for 38 years. He says he’s more cautious these days.

Not as ‘macho’ or ready to take risks as his younger self. In 2000 he was reporting from Lebanon when his fixer and friend Abed Takkoush was killed by an Israeli tank as he sat in the car making a phone call to his son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTb2s_0fHaLK4k00
Jeremy taking part in a Rocky Horror Show sketch with his BBC colleagues for Children In Need. Jeremy has been reporting for the BBC for 38 years

Jeremy and his cameraman Malek Kanaan were a short distance away filming a piece. With the car in flames, the tank’s machine gun preven­ted them from going to Abed’s aid.

Jeremy was in pie­ces emotionally when he returned home. ‘I had some therapy but I hadn’t got PTSD [as has been reported] because for that you have to have had the symptoms for a while.

'I had I guess what you’d call “a serious emotional wound” because I’d said, “Let’s stop here and film,” and Abed was killed. So of course I thought, “If I hadn’t decided to stop there, he might still be alive.”’

Today Jeremy has received more awards – 20 and counting – for his reports from ‘tough places’ than many of his younger colleagues have recorded pieces to camera. He set his heart upon becoming a foreign correspondent when he was a boy in short trousers.

The careers advisor at his comprehensive school, Cardiff High, thought he was overly ambitious. ‘He said, “If you want to travel you should go into hotel management or join the Navy.” And, you know, I’ve stayed in so many hotels I feel like I could manage one at this point.’

After joining the BBC at the age of 24, Jeremy was about to go shopping with Julia on a ‘regular Saturday morning in 1989’ when the foreign editor called him shortly before the Tiananmen Square killings telling him to get to the airport for a flight in three hours.

‘He said, “Jeremy, they’re all tired out there. We need you to go and help.” Honkers and then Peekers was the way he put it – Hong Kong and Peking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbyOT_0fHaLK4k00
In 2000 he was reporting from Lebanon when his fixer and friend Abed Takkoush was killed by an Israeli tank as he sat in the car making a phone call to his son

'I couldn’t believe that day. Now, if I went away with three hours’ notice for about six weeks I’d probably hate it but then it was really exciting.’

He pauses. Thinks for a moment. ‘When you want to make a success of a demanding job you have to make sacrifices.

'You have to put in the time. You’d have to ask the people around me if that makes me selfish. I’ve probably been away too much. I’m more conscious of the work-life balance now.’

In 2018 Jeremy was diagnosed with stage III bowel cancer that was discovered ‘in the nick of time. I always thought I’d get better, except for a couple of long nights of the soul when I was in hospital for a month because my operation went wrong.’

He finished his chemotherapy in the summer of 2019 and has been in remission ever since.

‘Apparently, you’re more likely to get a recurrence earlier than later so the longer the remission, statistically the better it is. I’m not quite out of the woods but I’ve made some progress.

'I’m conscious of limited time in a way that I wasn’t before. People can get ill, especially as you get older.

'One in two people will get cancer. I’m the one in two. Life is not just precious. It’s quite a tightrope.

‘I used to say in my late twenties when I’d been to some terrible situation, “It’s work. Doctors see things as well.”

'But actually, it does build up over the years and you become very aware of the way in which the wheel of fate – or of evil, whatever you want to call it – changes everything in a second.

'There’s always this feeling of, “What if a shell landed now?” We’ve got our flak jackets and helmets but, to be honest, if you’re next to a big artillery shell when it lands, you’ve had it.’

One of Jeremy’s reports from this woun­ded country was about university students Maksym Lutsyk, 19, and his 18-year-old friend Dmytro Kisilenko, who were volunteering to fight for their country against the Russians after just three days’ basic training.

The haunting images of the ‘two young lads’ who were no longer boys, laughing too loudly to hide their nerves, touched many around the world. ‘To see these two young guys – they were barely shaving but they were going off to war – was gut-wrenching. You think, “My God, if things were different that could be my son.”’

Today, his report about those young men has had 20 million views on Twitter. ‘It says something about the way that story has cut through,’ he says.

‘That’s why it’s really important to do this reporting here, right now. It’s dangerous but I’ve accepted the danger. The only other way to ensure you won’t get hurt in a war zone is to stay at home in your armchair and you can’t do that.

'That’s no way to do journalism.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Eamonn Holmes slams Prince Harry for the 'sneaky nature' in which he visited Queen during secret UK trip and says family tensions 'haven't gone away'

Eamonn Holmes has slammed Prince Harry for the 'sneaky nature' in which he visited the Queen during his secret trip to the UK last week. The presenter, 62, spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on his GB News breakfast show on Wednesday morning where he added that family tensions between Harry and his wife Meghan and the rest of the royals 'haven't gone away'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Bowen
Daily Mail

'I believed this doctor for my whole life': Minnie Driver, 52, admits it was a 'miracle' she fell pregnant with son Henry, 13, when she was 37 after being told she was 'barren' at the age of 18

Minnie Driver has detailed how a doctor told her she was 'barren' at the age of 18 before her 'miracle' pregnancy at the age of 37. The actress made an appearance on The Healthy Baby Show podcast, where she spoke about her pregnancy journey, including becoming a mother to her son Henry, 13, in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘My world is destroyed,’ says father who lost 3-month old baby and his wife in Odesa airstrike

The father of a three-month old baby killed in a missile strike in Odesa has shared his heartbreak at losing his wife and child. The attack on an apartment block in the eastern city on Saturday killed eight people, including Yuriy Glodan’s wife Valeria and their three-month old child Kira.Yuriy had only left his flat and family to go to the shops when he heard the news of the explosion, he told the BBC. He returned to his home where he demanded that officers allow him inside the burning building where he discovered the bodies of wife, mother and later...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Ukrainian#Transport For London
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'We went out when we were 12 and I was besotted with him!': Rachel Stevens details rekindling romance with her childhood sweetheart who she married and had children with

Rachel Stevens opened up about re-meeting her childhood sweetheart who she later married and had children with on a new podcast on Wednesday. The former S Club 7 star, gushed over her partner Alex Bourne, 44, whom she married in 2009. The 43-year-old discussed her defining life moments as she...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy