Texas Man Uses Cat Door To Break Into Home To Take Shower And Wash Clothes

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man crawled through a cat door to break into a home in Houston earlier this week. Not only did he successfully enter the house, but he made himself right at home . And most of it was caught on camera.

The home belonged to a Montrose resident who was out of town for Easter over the weekend, according to KHOU . The home is equipped with Nest cameras, which captured the man entering her home through the cat door. The woman said the burglar broke in through the back fence before entering through the cat door.

The surveillance video also showed the man walking around in the resident's towel after allegedly taking a shower in her bathroom.

"He was in my house for so long, he made himself at home. I realized that he had been in my bathroom. He had used my shower. Because the shower was real wet, and the bathroom mat was real wet," the woman told KHOU . She said he had been inside for about three hours.

The man also used her washer and dryer to wash his clothes. She said she noticed this because all the settings on the machines were changed. He also ate her food in the kitchen. "He had eaten ramen noodles. And he had eaten fried chicken nuggets out of my freezer and he cooked it in my microwave," the woman said.

The burglar tried to steal the TV, but was unsuccessful. He left the house using the front door with a Fitbit, deodorant, the woman's toothbrush and toothpaste in hand, according to the surveillance footage.

"I don’t know how to say this, versus like a regular burglar. It’s bad enough, but then it’s another level I think to do all of these things and then make yourself comfortable in somebody’s house," the woman said.

No arrests have been made yet so far. You can watch the surveillance footage below :

Comments / 0

