Wichita Falls, TX

Kiwanis Pancake Festival returns Saturday

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The fan-favorite Kiwanis Pancake Festival returns to Wichita Falls Saturday, April 23.

After being postponed back in January, pancake lovers get to gather once more at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center.

Record number of pancake festival tickets sold to local business

The event offers all the pancakes you can handle and more.

Tickets are $10, and if you bought tickets back in January, they’re still good. Find a link to purchase tickets here.

The event will go from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

