“Everything has changed. Everyone wants what we have. We have to protect what’s ours. The only question is…are you ready?” Dennis Quaid delivers that line as a voiceover in the opening moments of On the Clock, a new branded short film from Super Bowl LVI champs, the Los Angeles Rams. The Paul Hunter-directed clip stars Quaid opposite Josh Holloway, Scott Eastwood and Tyrese Gibson in a clip that plays like a Hollywood heist picture. Meant to kick off the Rams’ offseason brand campaign, the release is timed to this week’s NFL Draft activities in Las Vegas. Sin City figures prominently in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO