Perry, IA

Saturday wind advisory issued for Perry area

By The Perry News
theperrynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a wind advisory for the Perry area and much of central and western Iowa for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with south...

theperrynews.com

KCRG.com

Iowa Storm Damage from Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Strong thunderstorms with gusts over 60 mph caused widespread damage in central Iowa Saturday night, KCCI reports. A Des Moines building collapsed on 30th Street and a barn in Slater was destroyed. A tornado was reported 2 miles west of Slater. In Winterset, the Fire...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Heavy Rain and Severe Storms Forecast into the Weekend

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain and severe thunderstorm for central and southern Iowa tonight through Saturday. Forecasters say the weather starts late tonight and continues through Friday and Saturday. There is potential for heavy rain amounts of 3-5 inches in the counties south of Des Moines and 1.5-to-2-inch amounts for Cass, Montgomery, Page, Adams, and Union Counties.
DES MOINES, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 09:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 40 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KCRG.com

Showers and storms are possible across Eastern Iowa this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to a warm day across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 60s and clouds. The warm air is due to high winds coming out of the south. The southerly winds are expected throughout the day at 20-40+ mph. The south winds will help temperatures continue to rise throughout the day with highs climbing into the 70s this afternoon.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Trail closures announced in Johnston

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The city of Johnston has closed multiple trails due to the high water amounts. The following trails located close to Beaver Creek are closed. Beaver Creek Natural Resource Area near the creek through the timber. Bridge between Foxboro and Lew Clarkson Park. NW 62nd Avenue and...
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Heavy rain brings street flooding to central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Heavy rain parked over central Iowa Friday morning, bringing flood warnings and standing water. Huxley reported flash flooding and standing water in streets. Adam Orgler shared flooding photos with KCCI. In Polk City, Tonya Goodall reported flooding in backyards. In the metro, the heavy rain...
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Great video: Storm brings down power line in eastern Iowa

ACKLEY, Iowa (WHO13) — Strong thunderstorms ripped across Iowa on Friday morning. WHO 13 Viewer Erik Graham caught the power of the storm – and the reason for many power outages – on camera. Check out his cell phone video of power lines arcing on the south...
ACKLEY, IA
WOWT

One dead after crash on slushy patch from snow in rural Iowa

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person died following a crash in rural Sac County, Iowa Monday morning. According to the report, the crash was around 10:22 a.m. near 340th & Highway 39, east of Ida Grove. A 54-year-old of Shawnee, Kansas lost control on a slushy patch from blowing...
SAC COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Madison County cemetery sustains damage after Saturday's storms

WINTERSET, Iowa — During Saturday'sstorms, Madison County sustained significant damage at one of their oldest sites. Gravestones at the Rock City Cemetery dating as far back as the 1800's were damaged. Uprooted trees and branches can be seen scattered about the premises. One of the oldest portions of the...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ to 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds could make driving difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
KCCI.com

Storms settle, gusty winds remain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Storm threat ending this evening. Cooler temperatures early next week. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa’s Oldest Oak Tree clings to life following EF-4 tornado

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s oldest oak tree is in danger after last month’s EF-4 tornado hit Madison County, KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports. The bur oak, which stands in Pammel State Park, sprouted in 1634, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. That is nearly a full century before the birth of George Washington (1732).
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Flash Flood Warnings are in place across central Iowa as rain pours down

IOWA — Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for several central Iowa counties after heavy rain poured down this morning. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for SE Carroll, southern Greene, and northern Guthrie counties until 11:30 AM. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southern Boone, northern Dallas, southern Story, and northern […]
IOWA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Emmet; Floyd; Franklin; Fremont; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Mills; Mitchell; Montgomery; Page; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Pottawattamie; Ringgold; Sac; Shelby; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON BOONE BUTLER CALHOUN CARROLL CASS CERRO GORDO CLARKE CRAWFORD DALLAS DECATUR EMMET FLOYD FRANKLIN FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH MADISON MILLS MITCHELL MONTGOMERY PAGE PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS POLK POTTAWATTAMIE RINGGOLD SAC SHELBY STORY TAYLOR UNION WARREN WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Carroll County Crash

(Carroll County) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in northern Carroll County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:37 a.m. on Saturday at Velvet Avenue and 130th Street. Authorities identified the victims as 31-year-old Alexander Fister of Lytton, Iowa, and 69-year-old Dennis Hardy of Churdan, Iowa.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Hardin, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Story, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Hardin; Jasper; Marshall; Polk; Story; Warren The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Polk County in central Iowa Story County in central Iowa Western Marshall County in central Iowa Southwestern Hardin County in central Iowa Northwestern Jasper County in central Iowa East central Boone County in central Iowa Northwestern Warren County in south central Iowa * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Iowa State Center to near Huxley to Des Moines Int`l Airport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Des Moines, Ames, West Des Moines, Ankeny, Johnston, Altoona, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Nevada, Bondurant, Story City, Huxley, Saylorville, Mitchellville, Colfax, Slater, State Center, Roland, Baxter and Gilbert. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 87 and 125. Interstate 80 between mile markers 132 and 156. Interstate 235 between mile markers 4 and 14. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IA

