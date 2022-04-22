ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame reveals The Shirt for 2022

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTRE DAME, Ind. -- A 30-year tradition at Notre Dame continued Friday with the unveiling of The Shirt for 2022. This...

www.abc57.com

Comments / 0

