Preparations are underway for the annual King Kamehameha Day Celebration Parade set for Saturday, June 11, in Kailua Village. Featuring more than 100 riders on horseback, the annual parade and ho‘olaule‘a (music and art festival) fittingly return this year on Kamehameha Day in Historic Kailua Village. Kamehameha Day is a state and county holiday established in 1871 to honor Kamehameha the Great, who united the Hawaiian Islands in 1810 and became Hawaii’s first king. He died in 1819.

KAILUA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO