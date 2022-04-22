ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota native Alec Ausmus is joining KSTP's sports team

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
KSNW-TV

KSTP-TV is making a new addition to its sports department, adding Alec Ausmus to its team.

Ausmus, a Minnesota native, announced on Twitter Friday that he will be joining the Twin Cities ABC affiliate as a sports reporter.

That means he's leaving his current role at KSNW-TV in Wichita, Kansas, where he has served as the sports director since March 2021.

"I've bounced around a bit over the past decade: St. Cloud, Bismarck, Duluth, Madison, Wichita. All of that has has brought me to this point, something I've dreamed about. Now I'm headed home," Ausmus shared on Twitter.

He will be joining a KSTP reporting team that includes Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren Wolfson, with Ausmus noting that working with them will be "an awesome opportunity."

Prior to KSNW-TV, Ausmus worked for five years at WKOW-TV in Madison, Wisconsin, and before that at WDIO in Duluth, and KFYR in Bismarck, and was also the host of Huskies all Access at St. Cloud State University between 2011 and 2013.

He is an SCSU graduate, and also attended Hinckley-Finlayson High School.

#Kstp#Sports Team#Kstp Tv#Twin Cities#Abc#Ksnw Tv#Wkow Tv#Wdio#Kfyr#Scsu
