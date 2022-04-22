ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Boston

‘Definitely Scary’: Concord NH Murders Leave Walkers At Broken Ground Trail Uneasy

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Investigators returned Saturday to the woods in Concord, New Hampshire, where a husband and wife in their 60s were both murdered days ago. The bodies of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid were were found with multiple gunshot wounds along the Broken Ground Trail Thursday. “It’s definitely scary,” a woman in the area said. Folks are second-guessing whether they should walk the popular trails, even as the weather gets warmer and days stay lighter outside. “It was just awful,” another woman said. “I don’t know how people are not in danger. If it was me, I would be saying don’t walk...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Police investigate shooting deaths of New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found in a wooded area in Concord, authorities said Friday. Autopsies determined that Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of deaths was homicide, the attorney general and Concord police chief said in a statement.
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NH
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seacoast Current

Have You See Him? Violent Rochester, NH, Man Jumps Bail

Police are looking for a man with "violent tendencies" in connection with an alleged domestic violence assault. Alexander Sutton is wanted on bail violations connected with an assault that reportedly included the act of strangulation, according to U.S. Marshals. He has connections to both Rochester and Berwick. He was last known to be employed by a roofing and renovation company out of Lebanon, Maine.
ROCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy