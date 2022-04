Right now, all the hype in Italy is around two new supercars. In the one corner is Lamborghini's stellar Huracan Tecnica while in the other is the topless Ferrari 296 GTS. Both are fantastic and both are to be treasured, but the manufacturers of each have more on the way. Both Italian automakers are developing new SUVs, with Maranello set to enter the market for the first time with its Purosangue (which isn't really an SUV at all) and Sant'Agata looking to send its current Urus off with something special that could be called the Urus Evo. Other rumors have suggested the Performante suffix, but whatever it will be called, the higher-performance Urus is set to be special.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO