O’NEILL — When TC Energy — formerly TransCanada — canceled its Keystone XL pipeline permit in June 2021, Ron and Jeanne Crumly did not celebrate. Although they were among the few dozen landowners who refused to sign an easement allowing tar sands from western Canada to be pumped across 1,189 feet of their Holt County farm near Page, experience told the Crumlys to never presume the pipeline dead.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 27 DAYS AGO