Pittsburgh, PA

Uncovering the Fountain of Youth near Pittsburgh

By Jim Cheney
uncoveringpa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplorer Ponce de León is famous for his 16h-century quest for the Fountain of Youth, but you don’t have to try nearly as hard to find this mythical site if you’re in the Pittsburgh area. That’s because North Park in Allegheny County is home to a...

uncoveringpa.com

Comments / 49

Steve Phillips
1d ago

also one in titusville pa. from this era.it was called( fieldmore springs.) fountain of youth. not much left of it now but quite famous back in the day.

Reply
2
Related
WTAJ

Police: Altoona men dumped motor oil all over Sheetz bathrooms

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing charges after stealing motor oil and throwing it all over the bathroom at multiple convenience stores because they said they thought it was funny. Gauge Nihart, 20, and Timothy Rice, 21, were identified as the two men police were looking for after a Sheetz employee called […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania hiker finds human remains at state park

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating human remains found at a state park. Police say remains were found at Venango County’s Oil Creek State Park by a hiker on April 15 just after 8 PM. The remains are being analyzed to determine the identity. No other information was provided at this time. Stick with 7News for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fountain Of Youth#Eternal Youth#Explorer Ponce De Le N#Western Pa#Roman
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Finding who owns and rents Airbnbs can be tangled web

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In the wake of the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, there are calls for more transparency and controls over short-term rentals properties in the city.In the aftermath of the mayhem last weekend, investigators wanted to find out who owns the property and who rented it. But a KDKA investigation revealed those answers are not easily found.Through property tax records, KDKA found that the building is owned by Greg Barr, who had no comment. But Barr did not lease the space that night. Rather, KDKA found that was done by a third-party management company called K and C Ventures,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania COVID update: Cases double in a month, with 9,322 this week as another omicron subvariant rises

There have been 9,322 additional coronavirus cases accumulated in the past seven days, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,332 cases per day, up 18.7% from a week ago, and more than double the 603 average daily cases recorded four weeks ago. While cases increase statewide, the rate of increase is moderating: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Car rests at 45-degree angle after PA crash

DUQUESNE, Pa. (WJW) — A car rested at what looks like a perfect 45-degree angle after a crash in Pennsylvania late Sunday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. on Miller Avenue in the city of Duquesne to find the driver unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the West Mifflin #2 […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC News

Fetterman's past gun incident rattles Black Democrats in Pa. Senate race

John Fetterman said he heard what sounded like gunfire and saw a man running away. So he reacted by getting his kid inside to safety before he called 911. What Fetterman did next, however, still haunts him nine years later as he campaigns for the Democratic nomination for the Senate in Pennsylvania: He chased the man down with a shotgun and detained him until police arrived.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Terminal Market in Strip District announces bi-weekly Saturday festivals

PITTSBURGH — Shopping in the Strip District just got a lot bigger. The Terminal Market is expanding, going from hosting monthly events to bi-weekly. Starting May 7, the market will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month. Vendors of the event will be found outside of the building from the 17th St. Passageway to the 20th St. Passageway.
PITTSBURGH, PA

