My photo today is showing a piece of Western Stoneware made in “Monmouth, Ills.,” during the early 1900s. They made many utilitarian items for household use and even businesses. I do believe they are still in business but only in one of the seven factories that they used to have. I have had this particular 2- to 3-gallon blue jug for quite some time, and I filled it of course with some beautiful silk mauve flowers for a bit of color in my living room. It is rather large — around 14 inches tall, with a beautiful blue coloring and a handle.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO