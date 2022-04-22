ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Celebrate Arbor Day with a Free Seedling from the Idaho Department of Lands

Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE - To celebrate Arbor Day, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) has partnered with the Idaho Forest Products Commission (IFPC) to provide free seedlings to the people of Idaho....

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Lewiston, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Day#Seedling#Ifpc#Idl#Home Depot#The Lewiston City Library
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGW

These Oregon cities grew the most over the last five years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
PORTLAND, OR
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus Programs For Homeowners and Renters In Oregon

counting ten dollar billsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Feeling the squeeze from all of the rising costs due to inflation and supply chain issues? Well, here's some good news: did you know that the government has made billions of dollars available for those who reside in the United States whether you own or rent your home?
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy