Agriculture

World's top soyoil exporter says record prices a mixed blessing

 3 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, April 22 (Reuters) - Argentina, the world's top exporter of soyoil, is unlikely to be able to take full advantage of record prices, exporters and analysts said, due to drought hitting the soy crop, a recent export tax hike and subsidies to keep domestic prices low. Soybean...

Agriculture Online

Shares of top Indonesian palm oil companies tumble after export ban

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares of some of Indonesia's biggest palm oil companies fell on Monday after the government announced it would ban exports of cooking oil and its raw material starting April 28 to try to bring down domestic prices. Astra Agro Lestari and Triputra Agro Persada suffered shares losses of more than 6%, while Salim Invomas Pratama dropped 5.5% and Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology slid 2.75% soon after Monday's market opening. Indonesia, which is the world's top palm oil producer, sent a shockwave through global markets last Friday by announcing the ban. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies )
Agriculture Online

Indonesian farmers support palm oil export ban

JAKARTA, April 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Oil Palm Farmers Union said on Sunday it supported the government's ban on palm oil exports, calling it a temporary measure that was needed to ensure supply and affordability of cooking oil in the domestic market. The statement came after President Joko Widodo announced...
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise as exports continue

April 25 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid ongoing shipments from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, continues to export despite difficulties with logistics and payments caused by Western sanctions on Moscow over what Russia terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content for supply in May from Black Sea ports were up $10 to $380 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said, adding the price range was wide. Sovecon, another consultancy, said Russia exported 590,000 tonnes of grains last week, citing data from ports, compared with 630,000 tonnes a week earlier. Russia's customs service has suspended publication of import-export data to avoid "speculation," it said last week. Sovecon said last week that Russia would be able to increase exports in the new July-June season due to high carry-over stocks, a record crop forecast and the expiry of a state export quota. Wheat prices in the domestic market fell amid weakening demand from consumers and exporters as well rising supply from farmers, Sovecon said, adding spring grains were planted on 1.8 million hectares as of April 19, unchanged from a year earlier. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 16,275 rbls/t -200 rbls wheat, European part ($217.84) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 41,325 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 118,350 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,850/t +$50 oil (IKAR) - Export sunflower $1,900-2,000/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Soybeans (Sovecon) 52,300 rbls/t -1,600 rbls - White sugar, $858.7/t +$40.6 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 74.7120 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online

Indonesia export ban to cover RBD palm olein, not CPO -sources

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian government officials told palm oil companies an export ban it announced last week would cover shipments of refined, bleached, deodorized palm olein but not crude palm oil, two industry sources told Reuters on Monday. Officials with the trade ministry and coordinating ministry of economic...
Agriculture Online

Cargill says supports open markets after Indonesia limits palm exports

CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S.-based commodities trader Cargill Inc on Monday said it supported open markets following Indonesia's move to limit exports of palm oil. The company said in a statement it would follow any regulations decided by the government. Indonesian government officials told palm oil companies on Monday...
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall as soyoil backs off record high

CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, with soyoil's retreat from an all-time high pressuring the market. * Concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in China potentially slowing demand from the world's top soy buyer were an additional bearish factor. * Private exporters reported the sale of a total of 534,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning. * USDA also said that weekly soybean export inspections totaled 602,178, near the low end of trade forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.075 million tonnes. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Monday afternoon to show that U.S. corn planting was 3% complete as April 24, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 3% to 5% complete. * CBOT July soybeans were 12-3/4 cents lower cents at $16.75-1/4 a bushel. * The contract fell below its 10-day moving average during the session, settling below that key technical point for the first time since April 6. * CBOT July soyoil dropped 0.43 cent to 80.08 cents per lb. * Indonesia's agriculture ministry said on Monday that crude palm oil shipments would be excluded from a planned palm oil export ban. * CBOT July soymeal fell $6.50 to $445.60 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online

Argentina hikes domestic bioethanol prices again as inflation heats up

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's government raised domestic prices for corn-based bioethanol on Monday, it said in a resolution in the official gazette, the second increase in a month for the biofuel which is mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the country. According to the economy ministry's energy...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago soyoil nears 2008 high as Indonesia bans palm oil exports

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soyoil futures gained more ground on Monday to trade near their highest since 2008, as Indonesia's decision to ban exports of rival palm oil heightened concerns about global edible oil supplies. The most-active soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added...
Agriculture Online

Argentine rain, cool weather to aid new wheat crop - grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - A good rain forecast and cool weather during the austral autumn in Argentina will help the 2022/23 wheat crop in the key farm belt growing region ahead of sowing that starts in mid-May, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a weather report on Monday.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Crude palm oil excluded from Indonesia export ban

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's agriculture ministry said on Monday that crude palm oil shipments would be excluded from a planned palm oil export ban, according to a copy of an official letter sent to local government leaders. The letter, which was verified by a ministry official, said the...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soyoil surges on Indonesia export ban; soybeans, corn futures sag

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soyoil futures surged to all-time highs on Friday after Indonesia blocked exports of palm oil, a competing vegetable oil, but soybean and corn futures fell on profit-taking ahead of the weekend. Wheat futures ended modestly lower after a choppy session as brokers weighed tightening...
Agriculture Online

Analyst raises Ukraine 2022/23 grain harvest, export forecast

KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Saturday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports due to a better than expected winter harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 41.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17 million tonnes of wheat and 18.5 million tonnes of corn.
Agriculture Online

China halts auctions of wheat reserves before new harvest

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - China has stopped its weekly wheat auctions from state reserves, earlier than last year when stocks were higher, traders and analysts said. China suspended sales of wheat from its reserves last week, and did not release any auction results on Monday, a move that further bolstered prices of the grain which have hit record highs due to tight supplies, exacerbated by the war in key producer Ukraine.
Agriculture Online

Chicago soy oil prices turn lower along with soy and corn

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean oil prices turned lower on Monday, pressured by news that a ban on palm oil exports from Indonesia is less extensive than previously feared, while soybean and corn prices also fell. Chicago Board of Trade July soy oil fell 1.4% to 79.41¢ per...
Agriculture Online

High fuel costs likely to hurt Cargill's profitability in Brazil in 2022

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. commodities trader Cargill Inc is navigating troubled waters in Brazil in 2022, with pressure stemming from rising fuel prices denting profitability even as China's demand for Brazilian grains remains solid. Cargill's chief executive in Brazil, Paulo Sousa, told Reuters in an interview that...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle retreat from 2-month high; hogs end higher

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ended lower on Friday in a profit-taking setback from two-month highs amid worries about inflation curbing consumer demand for beef, traders said. Larger-than-expected numbers of U.S. cattle on feed announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after...
