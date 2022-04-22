Guilderland scores 3 runs in 8th inning to knock off CBA 6-3

The Ballston Spa softball team hosted the Ballston Spa Grand Slam tournament for the first time in three years on Saturday at the Luther Forest Fields in Malta. Eight teams from around the state participated in the tournament which hadn't taken place since 2019 because of the pandemic. Proceeds from the tournament went toward suicide awareness. Shenendehowa was no-hit by Monroe-Woodbury in a 2-0 loss and South Glens Falls got a 14-1 win over New Hartford. See highlights here.

BALLSTON SPA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO