Guilderland scores 3 runs in 8th inning to knock off CBA 6-3

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Early this week, the Baldwinsville baseball team would host West Genesee on the same field where the Bees outscored the Wildcats last June to reclaim the Section III Class AA championship. It happened as the Bees were finally able to see some regular game action, the...
The UAlbany women's lacrosse team scored seven unanswered goals in the second half to beat UMass Lowell 14-8 on Saturday afternoon at John Fallon Field. At halftime of the game, UAlbany honored its 2011 and 2012 America East championship teams on the field. See highlights here.
CENTRAL NEW YORK – As high school baseball teams picked up their activity late in the week, Solvay provided a particular highlight. Pitchers Dan Mrowinski and Jonathan Gonzalez-Perez combined to throw a no-hitter last Thursday as the Bearcats recorded a 10-0 victory over the Chittenango Bears. Mrowinski managed, in...
Thomas R. Proctor High School hosted the 100th Lou Cook Peter DeStefano Track and Field Invitational Friday evening. This year's event featured boys and girls teams from nine schools. The Rome Free Academy Black Knights won the girls side of things and the Thomas R. Proctor Raiders won for the...
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Much of the week for area high school softball teams involved waiting for all the snow to melt and for the ground to dry again before games could resume. When it did, though, there was plenty to celebrate, especially at East Syracuse Minoa, where Olivia Goff achieved a no-hitter in last […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY – About the only thing that could halt the momentum of the Liverpool boys lacrosse team had nothing to do with its play on the field. A raging winter snowstorm postponed the first of two regular-season showdowns between the Warriors and Northstars at LHS Stadium, which won’t get made up until May 16, making it the regular-season finale.
The Carolina Cobras spoiled the defending National Arena League champion Albany Empire's season opener 59-51 on Saturday night at MVP Arena. Reigning NAL Offensive Player of the Year Darius Prince scored three touchdowns to lead the way for the Empire. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
ONONDAGA COUNTY – In recent years, the battle for boys lacrosse superiority in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division raged between Baldwinsville and Fayetteville-Manlius, even as the two sides ended up in separate classes for the post-season. For now, that conflict is squarely in the Bees’ favor, as...
After splitting its first two games this spring, the Cicero-North Syracuse softball team would take the measure of the reigning Section III Class B champions from Marcellus. And the Northstars didn’t have any problems at the plate against the Mustangs. The issue was that it could not hold on to a late lead and lost by a score of 10-9.
CENTRAL NEW YORK – A string of early-week high school boys lacrosse games fell victim to the winter snowstorm that forced a long wait for all the turf fields to get cleared. Once that ended, games resumed on Thursday, with area teams taking some setbacks, including Skaneateles, who was upended by Homer in a 12-4 defeat.
The Ballston Spa softball team hosted the Ballston Spa Grand Slam tournament for the first time in three years on Saturday at the Luther Forest Fields in Malta. Eight teams from around the state participated in the tournament which hadn't taken place since 2019 because of the pandemic. Proceeds from the tournament went toward suicide awareness. Shenendehowa was no-hit by Monroe-Woodbury in a 2-0 loss and South Glens Falls got a 14-1 win over New Hartford. See highlights here.
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Four wins in four games played in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina had only increased the confidence the Baldwinsville softball team felt about itself as it returned to Central New York. Then, just before an early-week snowstorm caused more scheduling havoc, the Bees faced Central Square...
CENTRAL NEW YORK – A quiet early schedule for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team gave away to bigger challenges that included last Thursday night’s showdown with Section V powerhouse Victor. Having gone through many showdowns with the Blue Devils through the years, the Red Rams were quite aware of what it was about to face […]
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having split its first two matches of the season before the April school break, the Cazenovia boys tennis team climbed above the .500 mark just before the snow interrupted everything again. The Lakers’ 5-0 shutout of Pulaski last Monday included three singles matches which ended...
Guidance prohibiting student track athletes from wearing beads in their hair has taken a lot of coaches by surprise. They say the rules obviously target Black students. Guidance circulated Sunday night specifically states that hair beads for student track athletes are not allowed, which many coaches feel targets black students.
