Hello, I am having a lot of stress with my 7-year-old son. It gets worse every day. First, something hurts: a finger, his leg, and more excuses so not to do his homework. The biggest problem we have is that he does NOT listen! I have to admit his dad and I yell at him a lot. When he gets home from school, it's like he was released from a cage. Running, jumping everywhere. Isn't he to old for that? Me and dad are super tired, and don't want to be constantly yelling for his behavior. Please help! -Old Yeller.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO