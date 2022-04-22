This Is Why You Should Use a Cleansing Balm to Remove Your Makeup

Few skin-care ingredients are as versatile as niacinamide. In fact, according to New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Michele Green, this buzzy skin-care staple is chock-full of benefits (but more on those later). Before diving in any deeper, it’s important to understand how niacinamide works–including the science behind it. According to Dr. Green, this “gentle yet powerful” ingredient works by “increasing the natural lipids found on the skin’s surface and reducing water loss.” The result? A healthy, hydrated, and strong skin barrier. It’s also worth noting that niacinamide is considered an essential nutrient, which, per New York City-based board-certified Brendan Camp, means that the body cannot produce or store it. As such, explains Dr. Camp, “Niacinamide must be consumed through food or applied to the skin via skin-care products to acquire it.”
