Washington, DC

Multiple people shot on busy street in Washington, D.C., police say

 3 days ago

A shooting on Friday afternoon left at least three people wounded in Northwest Washington, D.C., authorities say. The incident occurred near the University of the District of...

NBC News

D.C. woman survives 8-story jump from attacker with ghost gun

A Washington, D.C. woman survived an 8-story fall and was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening after she leapt from an apartment building to escape an attacker with a ghost gun who had bound her arms and legs, according to police. In a Friday release the Metropolitan Police Department said...
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

D.C. shooter fired over 200 rounds and had 800 more, police say

The man who opened fire from a D.C. apartment Friday, wounding four people before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, had a major stockpile of weapons and ammunition in two apartments he was renting, police said Monday. No one was killed in the shooting, but two people remain hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.
FAIRFAX, VA
The Independent

Raymond Spencer: Person of interest identified in Washington DC shooting takes his own life, police say

Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia, the person of interest identified in a shooting that wounded four people and sent scores of officers into the Van Ness neighbourhood in response, took his own life, police said.Spencer was initially identified from a video he posted on social media appearing to show gunshots fired from the vantage point of an upper-floor window. The post that misspelled “Shool shooting,” appeared “authentic”, said Washington metropolitan police chief Robert Contee, adding they were uncertain if the footage was streamed live or was posted after the incident. The police had issued a bulletin with photographs of Spencer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five fetuses found at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC. DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside. The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Muriel Bowser
#Police#Shooting#Cleveland Park#Mayor
CBS News

4 people wounded in D.C. shooting; suspect found dead

A shooting on Friday afternoon left at least four people wounded in Northwest Washington, D.C. The suspect, who was not identified, died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials. During a Friday night press conference, police chief Robert J. Contee said the suspect was located in his apartment,...
FAIRFAX, VA
FOX43.com

Police: Armed woman dressed in Special Police uniform fatally shot by DC police

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a Special Police Officer (SPO) uniform in Northwest D.C. who allegedly shot another woman before police arrived, according to MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau. An investigation determined that the woman shot and killed, 42-year-old Erica Graham, was not a licensed SPO in D.C., police said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

