Multiple people shot on busy street in Washington, D.C., police say

Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia, the person of interest identified in a shooting that wounded four people and sent scores of officers into the Van Ness neighbourhood in response, took his own life, police said.Spencer was initially identified from a video he posted on social media appearing to show gunshots fired from the vantage point of an upper-floor window. The post that misspelled “Shool shooting,” appeared “authentic”, said Washington metropolitan police chief Robert Contee, adding they were uncertain if the footage was streamed live or was posted after the incident. The police had issued a bulletin with photographs of Spencer...
