GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jenison High School held their prom at New Vintage Place, 889 Broadway Ave NW, on Friday, April 22. The prom’s theme was “A Night to Remember” and was held inside the venue located at the historic American Seating Park on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Students ran through the rain to rush into the venue which was decorated with a few old Hollywood decorations. On the second floor, the teens played card games at round tables or teamed up for a round of hacky sack.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO