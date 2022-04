MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Michigan teenager is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting earlier this month in south Minneapolis that left one man dead and a woman gravely injured. Deaje Mayfield, 19, of Flint, Michigan, is charged via warrant in Hennepin County with with two counts of second-degree murder. He is not currently in custody, and investigators believe he might have traveled back to Michigan, where he is the suspect of another criminal case. The charges in Hennepin County stem from a shooting on April 6 in an apartment on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South,...

