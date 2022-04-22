ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Crystal ball prediction comes in for Gators and this IMG Academy 4-star OL

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
Four-star interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is set to make his college decision on May 7. In anticipation of decision day, a few crystal balls have been logged in favor of the Florida Gators.

The first and most notable crystal ball came from Florida insider Blake Alderman of Swamp247. He submitted the prediction with a confidence level of seven out of 10, and various other experts followed suit.

Harris still has Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M in play as well, but he’s spent plenty of time at Florida. The 6-foot-3-inch, 335-pounder has made three trips to the Swamp in 2022 alone and says he is likely done with visits. His most recent visit for the Orange and Blue game solidified things with the parents.

“It was great for my parents to finally just get a chance to meet the coaches,” Harris said. “You know, I already had my feeling about them. So, seeing what they thought about them was nice.”

That visit has Florida feeling good about its chances to land the in-state big man and was the reason Alderman felt comfortable logging his prediction. The announcement will be broadcast on CBS Sports HQ and the world will find out where the No. 18 interior offensive lineman on the 247Sports composite will end up.

Georgia football flips 4-star Notre Dame commit

On Monday, four-star 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett committed to Georgia football just over a week after decommitting from Notre Dame. Rhett was one of the many recruits to visit Georgia’s annual spring game on April 16. The Bishop Gorman High School prospect decomitted from the Fighting Irish soon after his visit to Athens.
Florida football's staff hits the road to evaluate recruiting targets

Spring football has begun in the state of Florida and that means various Gators coaches are back on the road to see some of the top recruits on UF’s board in action. Billy Napier has done well to get several of the state’s top prospects on campus over the spring, and now he gets another chance to have his people evaluate those players. Napier has stressed the importance of his evaluation process from day one as the Gators’ head coach. Diagnosing the problem and finding the right tools to fix it is what he does best and it’s through a meticulous process.
NFL Draft 2022 Profile: Will Kaiir Elam's name be called on Day 1?

Florida’s defensive woes have been well documented over the past few years, but one bright spot through all of it has been cornerback Kaiir Elam. He immediately made his presence known as a freshman by appearing in all 13 games for Florida and starting five of them. He finished the season with a career-high three interceptions and opposing offensive coordinators started planning around him. As a sophomore, he racked up 13 pass deflections and two more interceptions en route to an All-SEC First Team designation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
