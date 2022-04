ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A major construction project is underway to improve the roads on and near the I75 and U.S. 301 Interchange in Ellenton. “We do see drastic increases in roadway travelers and because of that, we have to make the roadway that’s going to be anticipated 10 to 20 years down the road,” said Adam Rose, Spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation. “So this is our way of trying to keep it from getting worse in the future, if we can just do it now.”

ELLENTON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO