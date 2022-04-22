ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Editorial: Texts show even 2 Trump true-believers finally knew it was all a big lie

Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

The following editorial was published in a recent edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

It turns out Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans weren’t alone in concluding that Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election was illegitimate and dangerous. Two top Trump-supporting Republicans said as much in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, according to newly revealed texts in possession of the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Rep. Chip Roy of Texas both initially supported Trump’s efforts to challenge Joe Biden’s victory, but the texts make clear that both became disillusioned as evidence of fraud failed to materialize and Trump ramped up his baseless conspiracy theories. Roy, as Trumpy a congressman as there was at the time, ultimately warned Trump’s chief of staff that their efforts were “driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic.” These texts should be required reading for those Trump supporters out there who still buy the lies.

The texts, obtained by CNN last week, were directed at Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows. They show the progression of two true believers in Trump’s election fraud lies, and how they gradually became convinced there was in fact no evidence.

The texts show Lee and Roy both were active participants early on in Trump’s attempt to overturn the election. Lee specifically encouraged the Trump campaign to work with lawyer Sidney Powell, calling her “a straight shooter,” until her subsequent conspiracy theorizing led him to warn Meadows that Trump should “disassociate himself” from Powell because of “potential defamation liability.” (That was prescient, as it turns out. Powell is currently facing a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit from an election technology company she allegedly slandered while spreading lies for Trump.)

Roy seemed an even more enthusiastic backer of Trump’s big lie, imploring Meadows shortly after the election: “Dude, we need ammo. We need fraud examples.” Alas, no such examples were forthcoming — for the simple reason that there was no significant fraud in the election.

Days later, the texts show, Roy had grown alarmed at Trump’s increasingly unhinged public comments about the election. “We must urge the President to tone down the rhetoric, and approach the legal challenge firmly, intelligently and effectively,” he wrote, “without resorting to throwing wild desperate haymakers, or whipping his base into a conspiracy frenzy.”

By Dec. 31, Roy was convinced it was over. “The President should call everyone off … ,” he wrote to Meadows. “If we substitute the will of states through electors with a vote by Congress every 4 years, we have destroyed the electoral college.”

On Jan. 6, after Trump supporters who’d been whipped into the aforementioned conspiracy frenzy attacked the Capitol, Roy and Lee both voted to certify Biden’s victory. It will be up to their constituents, and history, to determine whether that was too little, too late for them to claim, as they both do now, that they stepped up to protect democracy.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden suspected Kamala Harris team of sabotaging rivals during veep search

During a bruising vetting process to name his vice presidential running mate in 2020, Joe Biden wondered whether advisers to Kamala Harris were behind the flood of negative press coverage that engulfed some of her well-placed rivals. While candidates expect to face heavy scrutiny, the authors of a forthcoming book...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Utah State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Chip Roy
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Rolling Stone

‘Yes Sir’: Sean Hannity Took Direct Orders From Mark Meadows on Election Coverage

Click here to read the full article. We all knew Sean Hannity was doing the bidding of the Trump administration. We found out Monday he was doing it literally. CNN on Monday published a slew of text messages between Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and prominent Republican lawmakers and conservative figures — including Hannity. The Jan. 6 committee has already released several texts exchanged between Meadows and Hannity, but the ones released Monday are particularly striking, demonstrating just how firmly the White House had Hannity secured under its thumb. “Hey. NC gonna be ok?” Hannity wrote Meadows last Nov. 3, asking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Supporters#Sen Mike Lee#Trump Campaign#Democrats#Anti Trump Republicans#House#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy