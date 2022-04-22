ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she'll debate primary challengers, but no word on where or when

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUm0r_0fHZDaiD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwHNC_0fHZDaiD00
Gov. Kathy Hochul agrees to primary debate, awaiting details 00:32

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed Friday to debate competitors, but she is not yet saying where or when.

Hochul is facing increasing pressure to face off on TV from fellow Democrats Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams , who Friday issued a joint challenge.

The two agreed to a June 7th debate on CBS2 way back in February. Political reporter Marcia Kramer is in touch with Hochul's office regarding her decision.

We are also waiting for a response from Lee Zeldin to debate before the Republican primary.

Both parties pick a candidate on June 28.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

New Yorkers support changes to bail reform law, poll shows

NEW YORK -- A new poll is giving Gov. Kathy Hochul plenty to worry about.She currently has the lowest lowest job performance rating since she took office, and with crime continuing to soar, voters think the bail reforms she pushed through the Legislature simply wont work, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday.Web Extra: Click here to see the pollThe poll has energized governor Hochul's opponents, and with the primary just over two months away they smell blood in the water and are trying to capitalize on it.Hochul was roundly applauded by a hometown Buffalo crowd, where she talked about her budget."I feel like I just scored...
POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Fortune

Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The nation watched while Ketanji Brown Jackson endured days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee leading up to her confirmation. But depending on where you watched the coverage of the hearings, you may have gotten a different perspective or understanding of Judge Jackson's experience and the agenda of the Republicans on the committee questioning her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lindsey Graham congratulates Judge Jackson with an odd attack ad

Four days ago, at 1:53 p.m. eastern, the Senate formally confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. It was about six hours later, at 8:12 p.m. eastern, when Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham congratulated the first Black woman ever confirmed to the nation’s highest court by releasing an attack ad.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Kramer
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Lee Zeldin
Washington Examiner

Biden suspected Kamala Harris team of sabotaging rivals during veep search

During a bruising vetting process to name his vice presidential running mate in 2020, Joe Biden wondered whether advisers to Kamala Harris were behind the flood of negative press coverage that engulfed some of her well-placed rivals. While candidates expect to face heavy scrutiny, the authors of a forthcoming book...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Yes Sir’: Sean Hannity Took Direct Orders From Mark Meadows on Election Coverage

Click here to read the full article. We all knew Sean Hannity was doing the bidding of the Trump administration. We found out Monday he was doing it literally. CNN on Monday published a slew of text messages between Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and prominent Republican lawmakers and conservative figures — including Hannity. The Jan. 6 committee has already released several texts exchanged between Meadows and Hannity, but the ones released Monday are particularly striking, demonstrating just how firmly the White House had Hannity secured under its thumb. “Hey. NC gonna be ok?” Hannity wrote Meadows last Nov. 3, asking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challengers#Democrats#Republican Primary
Black Enterprise

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says City Government Will Not Work With Wells Fargo Over ‘Persisting Track Record of Discrimination’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city government would not open any new accounts with Wells Fargo Bank over its discriminatory lending practices and numerous racial discrimination lawsuits. Wells Fargo has faced racial discrimination lawsuits from employees and customers, including Black and Hispanic homeowners. Additionally, a Bloomberg News...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy