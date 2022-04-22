ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Dateline’ reveals truth behind Sherri Papini’s disappearance

By Stephanie Thompson
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KH1o3_0fHZDX0u00

(NBC News) — Friday on an all-new “Dateline,” the latest chapter in the story that captivated the nation. A California mother, Sherri Papini, vanished from her home. She suddenly reappeared three weeks later, alleging she’d been kidnapped. Now, detectives who cracked the case reveal to “Dateline NBC” new details about the investigation.

Here’s a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

How in the world did she get here? Her name is Sherri Papini and tonight, you’ll hear it all. Both the story she told — and the truth.

SHERIFF MICHAEL JOHNSON: This whole case, has been about calculated deception, lies and misdirection.

A mind-bending mystery that would take years to solve — and they did.

KEITH MORRISON: Have you ever heard such a thing in your life before?

KYLE WALLACE: No, Not even kind of.

With details, they’re revealing for the first time.

KYLE WALLACE: There was a chain around her waist and she was– zip-tied to the chain. So, he would shoot hockey pucks off of her legs and shins. He was willin’ to do anything for her.

Sherri Papini was the victim — so we heard — of a terrible crime. Snatched from her home, her family.

ELIZABETH PARKER: We didn’t know if there was a predator in the area. It was a really scary time.

A whole city on edge, as detectives hunted for a criminal.

BRIAN JACKSON: Everyone was a suspect.

Watch “The Curious Case of Sherri Papini” Friday at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morrison
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

DaBaby responds to new footage of him killing Jaylin Craig in Walmart

After a new video of DaBaby was released by Rolling Stone, the Cleveland Ohio born artist responds to the new allegations. A new video of DaBaby, released by Rolling Stone, was released and shows a different story than the self-defense claims that DaBaby has provided. DaBaby posted a response to his Instagram that insinuated the video’s release was a smear job against him and painted himself as a persecuted figure.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dateline Nbc#Nbc News#Willin
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Here's the Reason Why CBS's 'FBI' Squad Has Changed Partners During Season 4

Fans of FBI have been asking for months why the CBS series has changed partners. In Season 4, Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) doesn't always work exclusively with her best friend OA Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), and Stuart Scola (John Boyd) isn't always teamed with Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) either. Viewers have speculated that the recent mix-up is due to some sort of onscreen — or maybe even off-screen — drama.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Sneak peek: "The Dexter Killer"

Inside the mind of murderer Mark Twitchell. Newly revealed letters from the man police say wanted to be like fictional serial killer Dexter. "48 Hours" contributor Troy Roberts reports Saturday, April 23 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy