ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

People Are (Still) Flocking To Lululemon And Athleta

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKRSx_0fHZ8Byk00

The early saying went that, when the pandemic finally ended, people would ditch the stretchy pants and put on more fancy clothes. Sick of ultra-casual clothing, they would instead turn to brands that sell slacks and button-down shirts instead of leggings and sweatshirts.

But, as a recent report from Placer.ai shows, traffic at stores that specialize in athleisure is higher than it was before the pandemic. Between 2019 and 2022, visits to Lululemon (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc Report rose 17.2% in January, 27% in February and 5.8% in March.

Athleta, the athletic clothing subsidiary of the Gap (GAP) , saw respective increases of 35.5%, 39.2% and 33.2% in the same months. The athleisure brand opened 28 new stores across the US and Canada in 2021.

"As people slowly leave their sweatpants to return to the office and other social obligations, apparel that can both look professional and feel good is in high demand – and Lululemon is reaping the benefits," the report's authors write.

While foot traffic cannot be directly extrapolated to sales (and even less so the reasons for a particular phenomenon), the report does show that visits to these types of stores have not been slowing down — in a recent earnings call, Lululemon reported that revenue rose 30% year-over-year to $1.5 billion.

The company also recently committed to growing sales to $12.5 billion by 2026.

More Shopping Options Than Ever

What's more, people have more and more options when it comes to brands that offer athleisure. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Report, which launched three separate athleisure lines since 2015, has also been seeing strong foot traffic.

According to the report, 23.2% of those who shop at Athleta and 24.1% of those who shop at Lululemon also bought items at Dick's Sporting Goods in the first quarter of 2022.

As a result, different brands have been trying to set themselves apart with different offerings — Lululemon launched a footwear line in March and recently launched memberships for early access to new products and fitness programs.

"Lululemon’s foray into footwear reveals that the brand may be interested in competing more directly with classic sporting goods retailers, such as Dick’s, that have encroached on the Canadian company’s athleisure turf," reads the report. "Given the overall growth in visits across the three retailers, it seems that there is more than enough athleisure demand to go around."

Are We Only Going To Wear Sweatpants And Leggings Now?

The reasons for these traffic trends both are and aren't related to the pandemic. While the shift toward more casual dressing has been taking place across the US over decades, the ability to work from home pushed many to choose clothing made from looser and stretchier materials (often, athletic-style clothing.)

That doesn't mean that other types of clothing are "dead"— sales of clothing that can be classified as business casual (slacks, shirts, day dresses) also saw a strong boost as people returned to the office — but athleisure and athletic-style clothing is definitely here to stay.

"Before you had your sweatshirt and your sweatpants and you had your button-down shirt and your pencil skirt that you were wearing to the office," Krista Corrigan, an analyst at retail market intelligence firm Edited, told TheStreet last May. "Those wardrobes were once completely separate in the minds of the consumer and now you’re going to see them blurred more and more."

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Krispy Kreme Partners With Iconic Cereal Brand

A fairly recent addition to the world of casual dining, partnerships between fast-food companies and snack food makers often turn out to be a genius marketing move, as they catch the attention of fans of each simultaneously. The phenomenon really began when, in 2012, Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum!...
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
TheStreet

One Of The Cheapest Clothing Brands Out There Is Raising Prices

From homes and cars to baby diapers and bacon, there isn't a single expense that hasn't yet felt the toll of inflation — and fast fashion, or the $10 jeans and t-shirts that many rely on to clothe their families, is one of the latest victims of higher material, shipping and labor costs.
APPAREL
TheStreet

Iconic Ice Cream Maker Launches New Flavor Of Classic Treat

The Atlanta ice cream maker Carvel is one company that is steeped in tradition. Many have memories of birthdays celebrated with its signature ice cream cakes or an ice cream sandwich eaten in the car every Saturday morning after soccer practice. When a brand is built on nostalgia and childhood...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athleta#Canada#Lulu
TheStreet

Heinz Has a New Product That's Either Brilliant Or Really Dumb

While many dip their fries in ketchup or some other sauce, it takes a special kind of person to do that with a burger . While the French Dip sandwich has always been a thing, burger-dipping was popularized by TikTok users who filmed videos of themselves dunking a full slider into sauce and potato chip combos.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Walmart's Sam's Club Has a Unique New Perk (Costco Doesn't)

Sam's Club and Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report have nearly identical business models. Both companies operate warehouse clubs that charge for membership in exchange for offering members very low prices. The Walmart-owned (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam's Club and its chief rival both offer very...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Nike Pulls Out Its First Weapon to Dominate the Metaverse

Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report wants to be the reference point in the sneaker world. The brand aims to preserve its leadership at all costs, in the real world or the virtual one. No surprise, then, that the sports-equipment manufacturer made its ambitions clear as soon as the metaverse became the buzzword.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/25: Twitter, Coca-Cola, Whirlpool

It's tough for a company to succeed in this environment, Jim Cramer admitted his Mad Money viewers Monday. But, there is one company that proved with a seasoned management team, you can overcome any challenge. That company was not named Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report. Twitter is a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy