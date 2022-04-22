Iann Dior and Maejor on ‘Be U’ Collab, Working With Machine Gun Kelly & New Merch Collection | Billboard News

Click here to read the full article. Machine Gun Kelly‘s new album, Mainstream Sellout, has topped this week’s new music poll.
Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 25) on Billboard, choosing the 31-year-old musician’s latest release as their favorite new music release of the past week.
Mainstream Sellout brought in 64% of the vote, beating out new music by J Balvin and Ed Sheeran (“Sigue”/”Forever My Love”), Summer Walker featuring SZA and Cardi B (“No Love” Extended Version), Maren Morris (Humble Quest), Daddy Yankee (Legendaddy), and others.
MKG’s new project follows 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, which earned the artist his...
